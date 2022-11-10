Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

