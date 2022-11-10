Local hospital officials urging residents to get flu shot ahead of holiday gatherings

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Every year, millions of people get the flu. The good news is that the seasonal flu vaccine can lower the risk of getting the flu by about half.

Most people who get the flu have a mild illness, but for some with underlying conditions such as diabetes or asthma - it can be serious, and even deadly.

As things have begun to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have seen an uptick in flu cases. Hospital officials shared this is because most people have ditched masks.

Ahead of the holiday season, hospital officials said getting a flu shot is the single most effective way to keep you and the people closest to you safe. But be proactive, because it takes several days for the vaccine to become fully effective.

“Also keep in mind if you are planning to get a vaccine before you travel for the holidays,” said Tamera Tullos, a registered nurse at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “It takes about two weeks for your body to develop the antibodies to protect you, so make sure you get that flu vaccine in advance.”

Vaccines are available at doctor’s offices and many pharmacies, and most are covered by insurance.

