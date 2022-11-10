Local hospital officials urging residents to get flu shot ahead of holiday gatherings

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Every year, millions of people get the flu. The good news is that the seasonal flu vaccine can lower the risk of getting the flu by about half.

Most people who get the flu have a mild illness, but for some with underlying conditions such as diabetes or asthma - it can be serious, and even deadly.

As things have begun to return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have seen an uptick in flu cases. Hospital officials shared this is because most people have ditched masks.

Ahead of the holiday season, hospital officials said getting a flu shot is the single most effective way to keep you and the people closest to you safe. But be proactive, because it takes several days for the vaccine to become fully effective.

“Also keep in mind if you are planning to get a vaccine before you travel for the holidays,” said Tamera Tullos, a registered nurse at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “It takes about two weeks for your body to develop the antibodies to protect you, so make sure you get that flu vaccine in advance.”

Vaccines are available at doctor’s offices and many pharmacies, and most are covered by insurance.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know

Latest News

Jacques Roy voted into fourth term as Alexandria mayor
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city
Mayor Elect Jacques Roy
Gov. John Bel Edwards
‘An absolute failure:’ La. governor blasts DCFS handling of child’s overdose death
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop