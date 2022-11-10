Menard’s Andrew Prejean signs NLI with Meridian CC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From the Menard Eagles to the Meridian CC Eagles, Andrew Prejean is keeping the same mascot as he signed his NLI with MCC to further his baseball career.

Prejean, a RHP at Menard, is one of the best young talents on the mound in Central Louisiana. His fastball consistently hits in the high 80s while being able to switch to a nasty slider.

With a year left in Alexandria, Prejean will continue to grow and is poised to have a strong senior campaign.

“My dad went to Meridian also so that just laid the foundation for me to set a goal to go and do as well as he did,” said Prejean.

