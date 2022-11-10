Menard’s Andrew Prejean signs NLI with Meridian CC

Menard's Prejean signs with Meridian CC
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From the Menard Eagles to the Meridian CC Eagles, Andrew Prejean is keeping the same mascot as he signed his NLI with MCC to further his baseball career.

Prejean, a RHP at Menard, is one of the best young talents on the mound in Central Louisiana. His fastball consistently hits in the high 80s while being able to switch to a nasty slider.

With a year left in Alexandria, Prejean will continue to grow and is poised to have a strong senior campaign.

“My dad went to Meridian also so that just laid the foundation for me to set a goal to go and do as well as he did,” said Prejean.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria
Alexandria Police Department
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria

Latest News

Zachary Clement and the Southland Conference-leading Demons travel to Texas A&M-Commerce
The reward is worth the wait: NSU is 4-2 since Zach Clement has been under center
#24 Red River will once again travel south to face #9 Rosepine.
Playoff Preview: Rosepine faces Red River after thrilling OT playoff win in 2021
Tioga's Hannah Rice signs with NSU.
Tioga’s Hannah Rice makes history by signing with Nicholls St.
Jake Smith, Grant Ducote sign NLI for baseball
Rosepine’s two-time state champs Smith, Ducote sign NLI for baseball