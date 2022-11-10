Mindfulness may treat anxiety just as well as medication, study says

FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be...
FILE: People practice yoga during a class. A study said mindfulness techniques can be beneficial in treating anxiety disorders.(PIXNIO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Americans who deal with severe anxiety may be able to treat their condition without medications.

According to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction appear to be beneficial for treating anxiety disorders.

The findings are based on a review of data collected last year from nearly 300 people in a clinical trial.

There were some limitations to the research such as recruitment was only held in three medical centers and most of the participants were female.

Researchers say they don’t know why mindfulness appears to help lower anxiety.

