Pilot makes emergency landing in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a pond in Gonzales Thursday morning, Nov. 10.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured, Gonzales Police said.

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Gonzales Thursday morning. (Submitted by Randy Strother)

The pond where the plane touched down is next to River Parishes Community College on West Edenborne Parkway. That location is near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Gonzales Police spokesperson Ami Clouatre said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is enroute to investigate.

