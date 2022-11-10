Pineville police urge parents to supervise children after increase in juvenile-related crimes

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, there has been an increase in juvenile-related crimes in the city. PPD said while the crimes are unrelated, the common factor is children and teens not being supervised.

Some of these recent cases of juvenile-related crimes include vehicle burglaries, an auto theft at an apartment complex, incidents involving a large group of juveniles at two local fast food locations having altercations with employees and an extensive criminal damage complaint at a local manufacturing company.

PPD said they have increased saturation patrols in business districts and used community camera partnerships to obtain video footage that led to several arrests.

Police are asking parents to be aware of where your children and teens are and to make them accountable if you are unsure of their whereabouts.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.