Playoff Preview: Rosepine faces Red River after thrilling OT playoff win in 2021

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Arguably the game of the year in the state of Louisiana last year occurred in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Just like LSU did against Alabama, Rosepine went for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against Red River. Ethan Frey, currently playing baseball at LSU, took the bootleg around the corner and squeaked into the endzone to secure the 43-32 win and send the Eagles to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

In 2022, both teams will meet up once again, but this time in the first round of the playoffs.

The #24-seeded Red River Bulldogs will once again travel south to face the #9-seeded Rosepine Eagles.

“It was a very emotional game,” said Eagles running back Grant Ducote. “Going into the second overtime, you don’t know how much you have left in the game, and when Ethan goes into the endzone to win the second-round playoff game, it was an unreal feeling.”

Full highlights of this game and the entire first round of the playoffs can be seen Friday night on the 5th Quarter.

