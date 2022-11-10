Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The fall primary elections are over, but some races are still ongoing, heading to a runoff in December.

One of those races is for who will sit on the Alexandria City Council and represent District 2.

Gary Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson were the two with the highest vote count, knocking off current councilman Gerber Porter, who received just 13 percent of the vote. Gary Johnson led with 39 percent, followed by Roosevelt Johnson with 31 percent.

KALB asked both candidates what needs to be done to unify the council and the mayor’s administration, as there have been recent costly legal battles between the two.

“My background is military, I did 21 years in the military,” Gary Johnson said. “We have to come together as a team. We have too many individuals, Alexandria needs a team. You can vote me in, and if I’m going in there as one person trying to solve all the problems, it’s not going to work. So, what I’m suggesting is any problems we have, let’s take it up behind closed doors. Let’s hammer everything out behind closed doors, so once we come out to the public, we can show a united front.”

Roosevelt Johnson said, “One of the most important things in city government is that we have to establish that the council and the administration are working together as a whole. There should be meetings that are done to educate each other, the city council, the administration, drawing up plans, looking at where we are when it comes down to our budgetary matters, looking at all things when it comes to each district. So, those are the things that we need to do to make sure there are no disputes, there’s understanding so that we work together for the betterment of the citizens of District 2 and the City of Alexandria.”

The runoff is set for December 10. Early voting for that election starts November 26.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Alexandria Police Department
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Jacques Roy voted into fourth term as Alexandria mayor
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city

Latest News

President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
Online election resources restored after reports of technical difficulties