Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The fall primary elections are over, but some races are still ongoing, heading to a runoff in December.

One of those races is for who will sit on the Alexandria City Council and represent District 2.

Gary Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson were the two with the highest vote count, knocking off current councilman Gerber Porter, who received just 13 percent of the vote. Gary Johnson led with 39 percent, followed by Roosevelt Johnson with 31 percent.

KALB asked both candidates what needs to be done to unify the council and the mayor’s administration, as there have been recent costly legal battles between the two.

“My background is military, I did 21 years in the military,” Gary Johnson said. “We have to come together as a team. We have too many individuals, Alexandria needs a team. You can vote me in, and if I’m going in there as one person trying to solve all the problems, it’s not going to work. So, what I’m suggesting is any problems we have, let’s take it up behind closed doors. Let’s hammer everything out behind closed doors, so once we come out to the public, we can show a united front.”

Roosevelt Johnson said, “One of the most important things in city government is that we have to establish that the council and the administration are working together as a whole. There should be meetings that are done to educate each other, the city council, the administration, drawing up plans, looking at where we are when it comes down to our budgetary matters, looking at all things when it comes to each district. So, those are the things that we need to do to make sure there are no disputes, there’s understanding so that we work together for the betterment of the citizens of District 2 and the City of Alexandria.”

The runoff is set for December 10. Early voting for that election starts November 26.

