The reward is worth the wait: NSU is 4-2 since Zach Clement has been under center

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Standing on the sideline and wishing to get in on the action is never easy for a player.

Northwestern State’s quarterback Zach Clement knows exactly how that feels, as he was the backup for the Demons for two seasons, but he never let that affect the way he prepared.

“It is hard not playing,” said Clement. “Every football player wants to play, so during those time periods, I just prayed. I knew my chance would be there, and I just had to be ready when it came.”

Clement’s time did come in Week 3 against Southern Mississippi after Miles Fallin was pulled. Since Clement took over as starting quarterback the Demons have went 4-2 and undefeated in the Southland Conference.

“The kids believe in him, once that opportunity came, he took full advantage of it,” said Demons’ Assistant Head Coach De’Von Lockett. “When he got in the game, and he started driving the ball. Those kids on the sideline say that made the biggest difference. Those guys believing that he can move the ball.”

Clement has finished five games this season with over 300 passing yards, and says he never knew he would get the chance do that.

“I didn’t get to get the big-time stats like other kids because my senior year, I only got to play three games after halftime,” said Clement. “To be able to do that is pretty cool, you dream of throwing 300 yards a game and put-up statistics, but it is really cool to be in that position to do so.”

Clement never takes the credit and always gives it to his receivers and linemen, but for any play to happen, the ball is in his hands, and he has successfully helped lead the Demons to comeback wins against Lamar University and Nicholls State University.

“He is always trying to make a play,” said Demons’ Offensive Coordinator Beau Blair. “He is great. There are a lot of games we wouldn’t have won without Zach.”

“He works really hard,” Demons’ wide receiver Zach Patterson. “We will go in the weight room, and he works really hard, in the meeting room he studies, he really likes the game, so he breaks it down.”

Despite having to sit and wait for his time come, Clemet said it was worth the wait, as he has made a lasting impression on the Demon’s huddle.

“I get to come out, and I am blessed to be able to play this game,” said Clement. “A lot of kids wish they could do this, and they don’t get that opportunity, so for me to be out here is a blessing in itself.”

The NSU Demons and Zach Clement will be headed to Southeastern Louisiana University on November 12 in hopes to bring back another win and remain undefeated in the Southland Conference.

