Rosepine’s two-time state champs Smith, Ducote sign NLI for baseball

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Two more players from the talented Rosepine Eagles baseball team are heading to college to continue their playing careers as Jake Smith and Grant Ducote signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Smith is heading to Ruston to play for one of the premier mid-major programs in the country Louisiana Tech which recently hosted a regional.

Ducote signed his NLI with LSU-Eunice which is known as a baseball powerhouse in Division II NJCAA. Ducote will be joining the LSUE baseball team that has won seven national championships including last year in 2021.

Together at Rosepine, Smith and Ducote have helped lead the Eagles to a 65-7 record over the last two seasons and back-to-back state titles.

“It’s such a great moment because knowing that I’ve played all my life and to finally be going to LSUE to continue my career in baseball is special,” said Ducote.

Both players signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends and classmates. Watching them make their collegiate dreams come true were both of their dads, also coaches at the school. Smith’s dad, Jeff, gets to watch his son every day on the diamond being the head baseball coach. From t-ball to high school, the father-son duo has been together and combined helped bring the first state championship to Rosepine in school history.

“I love having him out here,” said Jake Smith. “It’s just a surreal moment with him.”

For Ducote, his dad is the head football coach, where he got to watch his son this year become the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Smith and Ducote are finishing out their careers on the football field together but will look to win the covenant three-peat on the diamond in the Spring.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.