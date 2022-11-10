Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113.

LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark westbound on Hwy 112. Witmer failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 113 and was struck by a northbound 2017 GMC Sierra.

Witmer sustained severe injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. LSP was notified on November 9 that she had died from her injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt or not during the crash.

The Chevrolet had two additional passengers, whose seatbelt usage were also unknown. They had moderate injuries and were sent to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC had no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.