Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113.

LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark westbound on Hwy 112. Witmer failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 113 and was struck by a northbound 2017 GMC Sierra.

Witmer sustained severe injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. LSP was notified on November 9 that she had died from her injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt or not during the crash.

The Chevrolet had two additional passengers, whose seatbelt usage were also unknown. They had moderate injuries and were sent to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC had no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Alexandria Police Department
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

Latest News

Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
Gov. Edwards announces the resignation of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
Pineville police
Pineville police urge parents to supervise children after increase in juvenile-related crimes