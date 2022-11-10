Tioga’s Hannah Rice makes history by signing with Nicholls St.

BALL, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, Tioga High School has a girls’ soccer player signing her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer.

Hannah Rice made history by putting to paper Wednesday signing with Nicholls State University. The former ACA Athlete of the Week had a record-setting performance in 2021 by scoring 20 goals in just a six-match set.

Rice said last year during an interview that she was hoping by the end of her junior year to have narrowed down her college decision and make it official. Wednesday, she made that dream come true.

“It ultimately came down to a school I felt like I was supposed to be at and school I could get play time at as a freshman,” said Rice.

