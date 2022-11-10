Tioga’s Hannah Rice makes history by signing with Nicholls St.

Tioga's Hannah Rice signs with NSU.
Tioga's Hannah Rice signs with NSU.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - For the first time in school history, Tioga High School has a girls’ soccer player signing her letter of intent to play collegiate soccer.

Hannah Rice made history by putting to paper Wednesday signing with Nicholls State University. The former ACA Athlete of the Week had a record-setting performance in 2021 by scoring 20 goals in just a six-match set.

Rice said last year during an interview that she was hoping by the end of her junior year to have narrowed down her college decision and make it official. Wednesday, she made that dream come true.

“It ultimately came down to a school I felt like I was supposed to be at and school I could get play time at as a freshman,” said Rice.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know

Latest News

Jake Smith, Grant Ducote sign NLI for baseball
Rosepine’s two-time state champs Smith, Ducote sign NLI for baseball
The wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014
LCU Wildcats clinch 1st winning seaon since 2014
Avoyelles running back Carlos is focused on bringing a championship back to Avoyelles.
Avoyelles Mustangs’ Carlos Bazert Jr. rewrites the record books
Avoyelles Mustangs’ Carlos Bazert Jr. is ready for the playoffs