Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361.

Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.

Richard was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
Jacques Roy
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
Alexandria Police Department
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

Latest News

Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS
Gov. Edwards announces the resignation of DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters
Pineville police
Pineville police urge parents to supervise children after increase in juvenile-related crimes