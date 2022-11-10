Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361.

Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.

Richard was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

