Bunkie’s Nick Pujol resigns as head football coach

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - After seven seasons leading the Bunkie Panthers, head football coach and Athletic Director Nick Pujol has resigned from his position.

The Panthers went 4-6 in 2022 and 29-45 overall during Pujol’s time in Bunkie.

Pujol shared with News Channel 5 that he will be starting the next chapter of his life out of the state. He said he will be a part of the hiring process for the next head coach/AD and will remain in his position until that hire takes over.

“There is great support here at my Alma Mater in Bunkie and it will be a great opportunity for whomever is lucky enough to be the next HC/AD,” said Pujol.

