Capt. Shreve vs Tioga voted Week 11 MedExpress Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - In the wise words of Jim Mora, “Playoffs, you wanna talk about playoffs?” In this case, we are ready to talk about the playoffs.

With a full slate of games scheduled for the first round of the playoffs, 11 teams from Central Louisiana will take the field looking to extend their season.

Out of all of the matchups, Capt. Shreve versus Tioga was voted the MedExpress Game of the Week.

The Tioga Indians narrowly squeezed by to host a playoff spot as they secured the 16 seed in the Division I Select bracket. They will welcome in Capt. Shreve as the 17 seed.

Last year, the Gators and the Indians would not have been able to meet in the playoffs as Capt. Shreve is in 5A, while Tioga plays in 4A. However, because of the new LHSAA-approved playoff setup, Tioga is now in the select bracket.

“They have 1,800 kids, we have 900,” said Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook about playing a 5A school in the playoffs. “At the end of the night, it’s a great opportunity for our kids.”

Coach Cook said playing district rivals like Neville and Franklin Parish this year has helped them prepare to face schools with larger rosters come playoff time.

Friday night will be the third time in four years that the Indians start their road to the Superdome at The Reservation.

The winner between Capt. Shreve and Tioga will face the #1 seed in Warren Easton.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.