Cheneyville honors local veterans with bike ride to the VA Medical Center

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Town of Cheneyville honored the men and women who have served our country with a bike ride to the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville on Friday morning.

Six men rode about 15 miles from the LSUA campus to the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville. Once there, they presented plaques and flags to Julius Phillips and Charles Smith - the two oldest veterans at the VA.

Mayor Derrick Johnson said that veterans are often overlooked and that this is a way to salute them.

“We just want to honor the veterans the best way we know how,” said Mayor Johnson. “They sacrificed so much for our country. We just want to give them the gratitude and the honor that they deserve.”

The two men who received the flags and plaques served in the Air Force and Army, respectively. Mayor Johnson said that the flags presented have flown at the state capitol.

