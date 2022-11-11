City of Alexandria honors local veterans

United States veterans are being honored across the country today for Veterans Day.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - United States veterans are being honored across the country for Veterans Day.

The City of Alexandria saluted our local veterans with a special ceremony this afternoon, honoring the men and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom.

Guest speaker 1st Sergeant Earl McGee, who retired from the Louisiana Army National Guard, said he appreciates hearing ‘thank you for your service.’ However, he said citizens should spend more time getting to know more about American history, to better appreciate a soldier’s sacrifice.

“None of us served for the thanks,” said McGee. “We served because we had a calling, we had a duty to serve our country. As far as civilians, those who are not in the military and have not been around the military, just sit back and read some of our history, and see how our country was formed and what the cost was for the United States of America.

Veterans became a national holiday in June of 1954.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Micah Collins
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

City of Alexandria honors veterans
Lizzie Felter
Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council
Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council
Cheneyville honors veterans with bike ride