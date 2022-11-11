City of Alexandria honors local veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - United States veterans are being honored across the country for Veterans Day.

The City of Alexandria saluted our local veterans with a special ceremony this afternoon, honoring the men and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom.

Guest speaker 1st Sergeant Earl McGee, who retired from the Louisiana Army National Guard, said he appreciates hearing ‘thank you for your service.’ However, he said citizens should spend more time getting to know more about American history, to better appreciate a soldier’s sacrifice.

“None of us served for the thanks,” said McGee. “We served because we had a calling, we had a duty to serve our country. As far as civilians, those who are not in the military and have not been around the military, just sit back and read some of our history, and see how our country was formed and what the cost was for the United States of America.

Veterans became a national holiday in June of 1954.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.