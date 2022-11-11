KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 11 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s now win-or-go-home mode as the first round of the playoffs continues throughout Louisiana Friday night.

If Mary Margaret Ellison picks your team to win, you have the best chance at moving on since she currently leads the weekly pick ‘em segment with a 35-14 record. Dylan Domangue is right behind her with a 34-15 record, while Elijah Nixon is four games out of first place with a 31-18 record.

In Week 11, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Capt. Shreve vs Tioga:

Dylan’s Pick: Capt. Shreve 38-35

Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 27-13

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 28-24

ASH vs McKinley:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 40-32

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 42-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 38-21

Red River vs Rosepine:

Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 45-21

Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 42-35

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 42-35

Mansfield vs Jena:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 38-16

Elijah’s Pick: Jena 28-6

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-14

Mamou vs Winnfield:

Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 32-14

Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 21-7

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Winnfield 28-14

