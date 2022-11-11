KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 11 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s now win-or-go-home mode as the first round of the playoffs continues throughout Louisiana Friday night.

If Mary Margaret Ellison picks your team to win, you have the best chance at moving on since she currently leads the weekly pick ‘em segment with a 35-14 record. Dylan Domangue is right behind her with a 34-15 record, while Elijah Nixon is four games out of first place with a 31-18 record.

In Week 11, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Capt. Shreve vs Tioga:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Capt. Shreve 38-35
  • Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 27-13
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 28-24

ASH vs McKinley:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 40-32
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 42-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 38-21

Red River vs Rosepine:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 45-21
  • Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 42-35
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 42-35

Mansfield vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 38-16
  • Elijah’s Pick: Jena 28-6
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-14

Mamou vs Winnfield:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 32-14
  • Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 21-7
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Winnfield 28-14

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Micah Collins
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Bunkie Football
Bunkie’s Nick Pujol resigns as head football coach
Tioga’s Hayden Christman receives Cenla’s Precise Athlete Award.
Tioga’s Hayden Christman receives Cenla’s Precise Athlete Award
Tioga’s Hayden Christman receives Cenla’s Precise Athlete Award
Capt. Shreve vs Tioga voted Week 11 MedExpress Game of the Week