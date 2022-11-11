Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4.

Felter ran last year to represent District 4, but lost to City Council President Catherine Davidson. This time around, Davidson ran for Alexandria mayor, leaving the council spot open.

Felter received 64% of the vote on Tuesday, winning the seat against Tom Spencer.

We spoke to her about what she’s focusing on when she becomes a councilwoman.

“Of course crime is on everyone’s mind, and as an educator, my hope is to look at our youth and see what expertise I can bring to the council when we’re talking about programming and things that can give our community positive things to do,” Felter said. “That’s one place I want to start and I think that it will help and affect a lot of areas that we see need to be addressed.”

Felter will officially be sworn into office on Monday, December 5.

