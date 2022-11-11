Oakdale police investigating hit and run

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Oakdale police are investigating after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in a traffic incident on Thursday night (Nov. 10).

The victim was hit around 11:18 p.m. on Hwy 10. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop, but fled the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

