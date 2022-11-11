RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area.

RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left the area.

The vehicle belonging to the suspect(s) was identified and located near Eddie Williams Avenue and Willow Glen Road. RPSO made a traffic stop and three Black males fled on foot. A firearm was found in the vehicle.

RPSO has been working throughout the night to identify the suspects. If you have any information on this incident, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

