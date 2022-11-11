Tioga’s Hayden Christman receives Cenla’s Precise Athlete Award.

BALL, La. (KALB) - Each week, the KALB Sports Team recognizes an outstanding athlete with the ACA Athlete of the Week Award.

However, this week, KALB was able to help be a part of another individual honor given to a high school athlete by Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar.

Dupar is well-known throughout the Cenla community for providing youth camps and events, but for nine years now, he’s given out the Cenla Precise Athlete Award to a player that goes above and beyond both on and off the field. This year’s award went to Tioga’s offensive lineman Hayden Christman.

“I’m blessed,” said Christman. “I’m very thankful for the people that voted for me for this. I can’t thank the people enough.”

Standing at 6′7 and weighing 290 pounds, Christman has been the true difference maker on the Indians’ offensive line. While his name might not be found filling up the stat sheets, it’s hard to find a highlight where the towering offensive lineman is not creating a hole for his teammates to run through.

His head coach, Kevin Cook, said he watched Christman grow both physically and mentally into the man he is now and said no player deserves this honor more than him.

“He comes out of the pandemic just like you see him now, a monster,” said Coach Cook. “I don’t know what they were eating at that time, but I wish they would feed it to the rest of the team and myself. He just all of a sudden blossomed into what he is now and obviously, it’s been a great thing for us.”

Coach Cook said Christman’s performance on the field symbolizes the man he is off of the field. The Friday night lights shine bright for Christman, but his character is what shines the most when he is not in the helmet and pads.

“There are always eyes on us,” said Christman. “We wear our jerseys on gameday so people know who we are, so we have to know that there are eyes on us. If we get caught doing something, it better be something good.”

College coaches have certainly paid attention to Christman as he is committed to playing for Louisiana Tech once he graduates from Tioga High School.

