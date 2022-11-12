2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

DIVISION I

Capt. Shreve 36 Tioga 27 ASH 42 McKinley 0

DIVISION II

Pearl River 14 Leesville 42 Peabody 24 McDonogh 35 28

DIVISION III

Red River 6 Rosepine 34 Lakeview 0 Avoyelles 60 Mamou 0 Winnfield 27 Mansfield 8 Jena 26 Menard 0 Parkview Baptist 31

DIVISION IV

Franklin 14 Oakdale 16 LaSalle 20 Grand Lake 41

Post Game Show

