2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
DIVISION I
|Capt. Shreve
|36
|Tioga
|27
|ASH
|42
|McKinley
|0
DIVISION II
|Pearl River
|14
|Leesville
|42
|Peabody
|24
|McDonogh 35
|28
DIVISION III
|Red River
|6
|Rosepine
|34
|Lakeview
|0
|Avoyelles
|60
|Mamou
|0
|Winnfield
|27
|Mansfield
|8
|Jena
|26
|Menard
|0
|Parkview Baptist
|31
DIVISION IV
|Franklin
|14
|Oakdale
|16
|LaSalle
|20
|Grand Lake
|41
Post Game Show
