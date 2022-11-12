2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

DIVISION I

Capt. Shreve36Tioga27
ASH42McKinley0

DIVISION II

Pearl River14Leesville42
Peabody24McDonogh 3528

DIVISION III

Red River6Rosepine34
Lakeview0Avoyelles60
Mamou0Winnfield27
Mansfield8Jena26
Menard0Parkview Baptist31

DIVISION IV

Franklin14Oakdale16
LaSalle20Grand Lake41

Post Game Show

