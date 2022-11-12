2nd Round Playoff Schedule for Central Louisiana teams

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nine local schools are one step closer to the state title after picking up big wins in the first round of the playoffs.

For the regional round, six area schools will be on the road, while three will play host with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Below is a list of all the match-ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.

DIVISION II (Non-Select):

#9 Leesville vs #25 Jennings

DIVISION III (Non-Select):

#17 Richwood vs #1 Many

#9 Rosepine vs #25 Westlake

#5 Avoyelles vs #21 St. Helena College and Career Academy

#11 Patterson vs #6 Winnfield

#10 Jena vs #7 Amite

DIVISION IV (Non-Select):

#12 Oakdale vs #5 Haynesville

DIVISION I (Select):

#22 Alexandria vs #6 C.E. Byrd

DIVISION IV (Select):

#12 Hanson Memorial vs #5 St. Mary’s

