Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs

Leesville cruises over Pearl River in playoffs.
Leesville cruises over Pearl River in playoffs.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams.

The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye.

Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield, Jena and Oakdale all defended their home turf in the first round with wins.

ASH, as the 22 seed, had one of the biggest upsets in the first round traveling down to Baton Rouge and knocking off #11 McKinley.

To see the scores and action from the first round, click here.

Full highlights from the second round of the playoffs can be seen on the 5th Quarter.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Micah Collins
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

Latest News

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I
Playoffs Week 1 Cool Plays of the Week
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I - Part III
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week I - Part III