Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams.

The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye.

Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield, Jena and Oakdale all defended their home turf in the first round with wins.

ASH, as the 22 seed, had one of the biggest upsets in the first round traveling down to Baton Rouge and knocking off #11 McKinley.

To see the scores and action from the first round, click here.

Full highlights from the second round of the playoffs can be seen on the 5th Quarter.

