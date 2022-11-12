Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a rainy night for the first round of the playoffs around Central Louisiana, but that did not stop the teams from pouring on some impressive highlights.

It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Click the SuperSurvey week below to vote. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.