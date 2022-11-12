Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a rainy night for the first round of the playoffs around Central Louisiana, but that did not stop the teams from pouring on some impressive highlights.

It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Click the SuperSurvey week below to vote. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

