Tenth annual ‘Girls on the Run’ 5k takes place Saturday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Girls on the Run 5-kilometer race took place on Saturday morning, wrapping up a ten-week confidence-building program for girls.

The Girls on the Run program is run through the YWCA for girls in grades 3-8. The girls work through a curriculum that includes life lessons like healthy living, building relationships, and confidence-building exercises. Saturday’s race was the tenth annual and was the largest in program history with 334 girls participating.

”This is exactly what girls need, they need to learn about friendships and healthy habits and how to connect with each other, and then at the end of the ten weeks, they come here to do the celebratory 5k so every girl crosses the finish line in the end,” said Marle Chapman, Council Director for the program. “Every time we have gotten feedback from the program it has always been that their girl thought at the very beginning there was no way they could complete a 5k and then at the end, they smash it.”

