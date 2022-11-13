Tioga High School celebrates archery state title

TIOGA La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Tioga community celebrated the Tioga High School archery team winning the 2022 state championship.

Complete with vendors and a car show the community helped recognize the 26 young archers who were able to take first place at the 2022 Archery in Louisiana Schools State Bullseye Tournament.

“It was amazing, definitely the highlight of my coaching career,” said Coach Mary Mattox.

This was the first Central Louisiana school to ever win the title, Coach Mattox said the camaraderie of the team is what gave them the edge.

“Some are athletes, some are band kids, some are art kids, I mean kids that don’t normally associate with each other and they are friends,” said Mattox. “Seeing it pull them together like that, yeah it was great to win the championship but seeing the way it brought those kids together is really what it’s all about.”

The celebration was also a fundraiser for the program, ensuring the Tioga Indians stay on target for years to come.

