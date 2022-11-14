Alexandria’s Glass Act Recycling has grown into Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just over a year, Annie Collins has grown her grassroots glass recycling project that started in her daughter’s garage into Central Louisiana’s premier glass recycling facility.

Now, Glass Act Recycling has moved out of the garage into a large warehouse, collecting around 4 tons of donated glassware a month to be recycled.

“The journey has been exhilarating and exhausting,” Collins said. “It’s stimulating and I wake up every morning and I cannot wait to think about glass and what we’re doing to save the environment.”

After the glassware is collected at the facility, it is weighed, crushed, and sieved into two different sizes. Collins said the crushed glass can be repurposed and used for construction, landscaping, artwork and sandblasting.

“There are tons of things we can do with glass,” Collins said.

The facility is operated with the help of volunteers who are eager to do their part to help the environment.

“It’s definitely important, we do a terrible job of recycling in general, so it’s one of those things that’s just nice to just kind of give back a little bit to the planet,” said Samuel Hair, a volunteer.

Collins said with the continued support of the community, and more support from the city, Glass Act Recycling could grow even larger, saving more glass from landfills.

“We are united in this one cause to save our environment,” Collins said.

Glass Act Recycling is encouraging anyone in Central Louisiana with used food-grade glass to drop it off at the facility on Fridays and Saturdays, or sign up for the pickup program and volunteers will pick the glass up from your home.

To learn more about Glass Act Recycling, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.