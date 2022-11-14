APD asks for help in finding missing teen

William Caden Elkins
William Caden Elkins(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins.

William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November 3 and may be in the Boyce area.

If you have any information on William, you are asked to call APD at 318-449-5099.

