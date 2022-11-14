Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Arkansas; previews upcoming game against UAB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s win against the Arkansas Razorbacks and previewed the upcoming game against UAB.

Following the Tigers’ 13-10 victory and Alabama’s win over Ole Miss, the Tigers clinched the SEC West.

The Tigers are set to take on UAB in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The SEC also announced LSU will face Texas A.M. on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

