Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to bring you a list of all of the local Christmas and Holiday-themed events happening around Cenla!

If you have an event that you'd like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with the day, time and details.

ALSO CHECK OUR COMMUNITY CALENDAR HERE

November 19

Hineston Holi-Days Sissy’s Restaurant 1855 Highway 121 Hineston, La - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



November 26

P.O.B. Clubhouse 23rd Annual Toy Run 7206 Masonic Drive, this year we will have local band Dirty Blonde playing from 1-5pm. Registration begins at 9am and the ride leaves out at 11am. $20 registration fee or unwrapped gift of equal value. Food provided after from the ride included with fee. Tickets available for purchase for drinks and 50/50.



December 2

Town of Ball “Lighting of the Park” 100 Municipal Lane from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



December 10

Town of Ball Christmas Parade Monroe Highway at 2 p.m.

Philadelphia Baptist Church presents: “Did You Know?” Join us for a community-wide holiday tradition at our Deville campus (722 Philadelphia Road in Deville) December 10 at 6:30 p.m. December 11 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. December 12 at 6:30 p.m. Visit PBCMINISTRY.COM/CHRISTMAS to reserve your tickets and for more information. Tickets are free but required due to limited seating.



December 18

Christmas in the Country First Baptist Church in Lecompte from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Join us for food, crafts, hot chocolate, games, live music, jumpers and a live nativity.



