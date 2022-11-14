Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla

(Pexels / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to bring you a list of all of the local Christmas and Holiday-themed events happening around Cenla!

Check back for more updates as we add to our list. If you have an event that you’d like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with the day, time and details.

ALSO CHECK OUR COMMUNITY CALENDAR HERE

November 19

  • Hineston Holi-Days
    • Sissy’s Restaurant 1855 Highway 121 Hineston, La - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 26

  • P.O.B. Clubhouse 23rd Annual Toy Run
    • 7206 Masonic Drive, this year we will have local band Dirty Blonde playing from 1-5pm. Registration begins at 9am and the ride leaves out at 11am. $20 registration fee or unwrapped gift of equal value. Food provided after from the ride included with fee. Tickets available for purchase for drinks and 50/50.

December 2

  • Town of Ball “Lighting of the Park”
    • 100 Municipal Lane from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

December 10

  • Town of Ball Christmas Parade
    • Monroe Highway at 2 p.m.
  • Philadelphia Baptist Church presents: “Did You Know?”
    • Join us for a community-wide holiday tradition at our Deville campus (722 Philadelphia Road in Deville)
    • December 10 at 6:30 p.m.
    • December 11 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
    • December 12 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Visit PBCMINISTRY.COM/CHRISTMAS to reserve your tickets and for more information. Tickets are free but required due to limited seating.

December 18

  • Christmas in the Country
    • First Baptist Church in Lecompte from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Join us for food, crafts, hot chocolate, games, live music, jumpers and a live nativity.

