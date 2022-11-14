Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria

An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.

RPSO said the inmate, who was handcuffed and shackled, broke away from the deputies loading the transport van with inmates returning from court. He ran to the corner of the garage and deputies approached him, giving him verbal commands to get on the the ground. The inmate jumped over the side of the parking garage, landing on the sidewalk at Johnston Street and Foisy Street.

Deputies on the scene assessed his injuries following the jump and requested assistance from RPSO Medical Staff and Acadian Ambulance.

RPSO said the inmate was alert and conversing with medical personnel. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

