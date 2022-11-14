Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.

After a traffic stop, NPSO deputies learned that Wadood did not have a drivers license and no insurance on the vehicle. Deputies also learned that Wadood threw a weapon from the passenger side of the vehicle prior to the traffic stop.

More deputies arrived to assist and found a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the nearby area. Although the gun was not stolen, Wadood was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a convicted felon. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure and recovery of an AR-15 drum magazine, additional ammunition and other items.

Wadood was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with speeding 98/75, no drivers license, no vehicle compulsary insurance, criminal obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Wadood, who is on felony probation, remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention with a probation hold.

The firearm will be transported to the crime lab for analysis. Wadood stated he was traveling from Natchitoches to Alexandria.

