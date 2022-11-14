Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

A Natchitoches man was arrested after he threw an AR-15 out of a vehicle.
A Natchitoches man was arrested after he threw an AR-15 out of a vehicle.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.

After a traffic stop, NPSO deputies learned that Wadood did not have a drivers license and no insurance on the vehicle. Deputies also learned that Wadood threw a weapon from the passenger side of the vehicle prior to the traffic stop.

More deputies arrived to assist and found a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the nearby area. Although the gun was not stolen, Wadood was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a convicted felon. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure and recovery of an AR-15 drum magazine, additional ammunition and other items.

Wadood was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with speeding 98/75, no drivers license, no vehicle compulsary insurance, criminal obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Wadood, who is on felony probation, remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention with a probation hold.

The firearm will be transported to the crime lab for analysis. Wadood stated he was traveling from Natchitoches to Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested for murder and attempted murder on Nov. 13,...
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
Complete with vendors and a car show the community helped recognize the 26 young archers who...
Tioga High School celebrates archery state title
Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Latest News

An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
AG Jeff Landry announces historic Google settlement over location tracking practices
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested for murder and attempted murder on Nov. 13,...
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road