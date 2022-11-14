Sen. Kennedy ‘giving serious consideration’ to entering governor’s race

Sen. John Kennedy
Sen. John Kennedy(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KALB) - Republican Senator John Kennedy announced Monday that he is seriously considering entering the Louisiana governor’s race and will be making a decision soon.

Just last week, the Louisiana GOP announced they would be supporting Attorney General Jeff Landry in the governor’s race.

