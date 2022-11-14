Two shot, suspect on the run in Sunday afternoon shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked to capture an armed suspect that was believed to be barricaded in a building in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive following a shooting.

APD said two people were shot, one victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, and the other victim was unresponsive on the scene as of the latest update.

Around 6 p.m. officers cleared the building but did not find the suspect. APD said although the suspect is not in custody there is no immediate threat to the public.

