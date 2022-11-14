Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies

Donald Gaulden (left) and Makel Delatte (right) were teammates at Thibodaux High and now serve as Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - From athletes to officers, two Thibodaux football players have reunited as Lafourche Parish deputies.

Donald Gaulden will join his former Thibodaux High School teammate Makel Delatte at the sheriff’s office.

Gaulden serves as a correctional officer and Delatte is a patrol deputy.

“We wish you both success in your careers, and thank you for being positive role models for the youth in our community!” a Facebook post from LPSO reads.

