2 people shot near Camp Livingston Road in Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of an active situation on Camp Livingston Road in Ball. The Ball Police Department confirmed that two people have been shot and were transported to the hospital in police custody.

Parents are picking up their children from Ball Elementary School and should use Paradise Road to access the school. The road is blocked from the 165 Highway entrance.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as they become available.

