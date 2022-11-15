2 people shot near Camp Livingston Road in Ball

Ball shooting
Ball shooting(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of an active situation on Camp Livingston Road in Ball. The Ball Police Department confirmed that two people have been shot and were transported to the hospital in police custody.

Parents are picking up their children from Ball Elementary School and should use Paradise Road to access the school. The road is blocked from the 165 Highway entrance.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested for murder and attempted murder on Nov. 13,...
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom

Latest News

Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
Daniel Aikens
Witnesses called in trial of man accused of setting off MacArthur Drive explosion
LSUA and the US Department of Defense establish the STEAM Program STARBASE at Fort Polk
LSUA and the US Department of Defense establish STEAM Program STARBASE at Fort Polk