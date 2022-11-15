Bowling tournament in Alexandria raises money for veterans support programs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans bowling tournament.

Four Seasons has hosted the tournament for over a decade, with the proceeds going toward veterans’ support programs.

“We are honoring the veterans, and we are raising money for three groups: the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1131, Wreaths Across America and the VFW Post 8852,” said Sharon Vandersypen, the tournament director. “Without them, we wouldn’t even have a country. They have done so much and sacrificed so much, so we’re just doing a little bit for them today.”

In addition to the fundraising, the tournament also gives veterans in Cenla a chance to be around other veterans, to who they can relate.

“We’re representing all the branches here today - so if somebody needs to talk, they can talk but also have fun too and meet new veterans,” said Mike Schexnider, who served in Iraq.

Being able to connect veterans with other veterans through bowling is important, especially for those vets who may be struggling with life outside the service.

“I have PTSD and my wife and I have a 75-acre ranch that we have out in the woods. I stay there, and with the exception of bowling, I stay there, so this is my way of getting out and being with other veterans,” said Jimmie Brown Jr., a Navy veteran. “This is a way to show our veterans how we support them and give back to them.”

Co-owner of the Four Seasons, Billy King, said he is proud to be able to do his part in supporting the veterans and plans to continue hosting the tournament for years to come.

“All these veterans here, they gave back to the country, and to me, and to us, and so we want to give back to them as much as we can,” said King. “We want them to get out and enjoy themselves and make it known that we really do appreciate it.”

If you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran and need urgent help, please call the Veterans Affairs hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.