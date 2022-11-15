LCU Wildcats finish season winning 6 straight games

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats capped off one of their best seasons in school history by winning six games straight.

The season started off slow, only winning one game in their first five tries, but that changed when they had their three-game homestead.

The Wildcats outscored their opponents 257 to 63, and the defensive held running backs to less than three yards a carry.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said this year was great, but come this time next year, they will be preparing for a deep postseason run.

“I enjoy seeing the look on the guy’s faces when we put together the win streak,” said Maddox. “I love what we have done for this program so far, but next year if we can continue to buy in, I don’t expect anything less than a championship.”

