Many Tigers hope to make it to 3 straight title games

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers currently hold the top seed in the non-select Division III bracket.

That is because they have had one of the toughest schedules in the state, beating 5A teams like Haughton and Sam Houston. Then they beat one of the top recruits in the country, Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies.

All of those games prepared them for this moment as they have their work cut out for them to head back to the Superdome.

Head Coach Jess Curtis said that this is the time of the year he has been waiting for.

“We have to take it one game at a time,” said Curtis. “The team knows what is at stake and there is only one goal. We are going to have to end their dreams of getting a championship. It’s playoff time, so we have to bring it.”

The Many Tigers will host Richwood on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

