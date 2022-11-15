Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving.

So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive this year than in 2021. The price of turkey has skyrocketed due to inflation and the Bird Flu.

The USDA adds that due to these factors we can expect to pay more for a smaller turkey this holiday season.

Inflated prices of other Thanksgiving items, such as cranberries and potatoes, are also expected to cost consumers 13% more this year.

Locally, Town and Country Meats said they bought their turkeys early, and aside from a slight price increase, there is no need to change up your holiday routine.

“I have seen turkeys jump a dollar a pound,” said Darnell Beauregard, a manager at the store. “So, from a $1.99 to $2.99 per pound. We really bought them ahead of time in September, and we start smoking them at the beginning of November or the end of October, so we are ahead right now.”

But for those choosing to go a different route, Beauregard said many people are substituting turkey for ham or brisket.

“People come get a cornbread dressing or a holiday ham,” said Beauregard. “We like roasting pig and pork shoulders, but mainly our briskets are our number one seller. We sell 150 easy in November.”

So there is no need to ruffle your feathers, turkeys may be a little smaller, but there are still plenty available.

