Officer-involved shooting near Superdome under investigation, NOPD says
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking garage at the Caesar’s Superdome Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, the NOPD says.
Gunshots were reported in the area around 8:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.