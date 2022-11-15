Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.

Avoyelles Parish authorities booked Edwards into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center Saturday, Nov. 12, on one count of malfeasance in office, sexual misconduct with a person in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Edwards was a probationary employee who had worked at the prison for less than a month. She had been employed with RLCC since October 19, 2022, and was a Sergeant. Her employment has been terminated.

