Witnesses called in trial of man accused of setting off MacArthur Drive explosion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Government witnesses are being called for day two of the Daniel Aikens trial in the federal courthouse in Alexandria. Aikens was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive.

He pleaded “not guilty” in October to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. He faces three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act. He also faces one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

Aikens is accused of demanding $10,000 from the loan company, later exploding a device in a trashcan nearby. He was arrested when his white Jeep Cherokee was spotted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators had developed Aikens as a suspect by tracing the phone number he called from to a burner phone he purchased the previous month from a Dollar General.

A jury was selected by Monday afternoon and opening arguments happened around 4 p.m.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla Bynog called Aikens a “man on a mission.”

“A mission to cause fear, a mission to extort, and a mission to make and use bombs,” Bynog told the jury.

Bynog told the jury they will see Aikens purchase items needed to make bombs, data from his phone, conversations from his phone about making bombs, bomb-making manuals he had downloaded, as well as cell phone searches for each of the bombing locations - referencing an explosion that happened on Dec. 20, 2019, at a Texaco on Jackson Street, and a Sept. 12, 2019 pressure cooker bomb explosion outside a beauty school in Monroe that they believe he’s responsible for.

Bynog also said the jury would see cell phone searches and downloads for “how to make a pressure cooker bomb”. She said Aikens at the end of the trial the jury should find Aikens “guilty as charged for the Anarchy of Aikens.”

Federal public defender, Natalie Awad, told the jury the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is on the prosecution.

She said Aikens pleaded “not guilty” to all charges and is entitled to a presumption of innocence.

“Truly a whodunit case,” said Awad.

Awad said the defense is not saying something didn’t explode, but it was not Aikens who caused it. No DNA was found at the Texaco or at PayDay Today loans. She also said no eyewitnesses can identify Aikens.

