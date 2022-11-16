AIKENS TRIAL: ATF believes Aikens set off 2020 loan company bomb using toy remote

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage (day 3) of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day.

12:45 p.m. Update:

ATF agents said they believe that Daniel Aikens used a toy helicopter remote to detonate a pipe bomb outside of PayDay Today loan company on MacArthur Drive on Jan. 2, 2020.

Aikens pleaded “not guilty” to a series of federal charges related to the explosion in Alexandria and the possession of a destructive device. He’s accused of demanding $10,000 from the loan company after setting off the explosion.

Investigators said they linked him to the blast by tracing a phone number he called from on a burner phone that he purchased the previous month at a Dollar General on Horseshoe Drive.

Gary Smith, an ATF agent with experience in explosives, detailed evidence collected from three separate explosion sites in Monroe and Alexandria.

Smith said the Monroe explosion outside of Cloyd’s Beauty School on September 12, 2019 was a pressure cooker bomb. The explosion reported in a field near the Texaco on Jackson Street on December 20, 2019 was a pipe bomb. And, the explosion reported outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive was also a pipe bomb and agents recovered a circuit board from a toy helicopter and believe Aikens set off the bomb by remote from a Mobile gas station across the street.

“This was an improvised explosive weapon that had function,” said Smith. “This was a remote controlled device.”

