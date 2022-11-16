Alexandria city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall, Animal Shelter and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24-25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ATRANS bus service will end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Buses will NOT run Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24).

Regular service resumes Friday, Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, Nov. 21 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Nov 23 – NO pickup

Thursday, Nov. 24 – NO pickup

Friday, Nov. 25 – NO pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, to Monday morning, Nov. 28:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.) • Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

The City of Alexandria wishes you a safe and happy holiday.

