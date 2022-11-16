Amber Alert in effect for missing North Carolina boy believed to be abducted

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert remains in effect Wednesday for a 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina, believed to have been abducted.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, according to WBTV.

He is described to be about 4 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bentley was last seen Tuesday, wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He was traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell.

Bentley’s abductor remains unknown.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 796-3317.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
Daniel Aikens
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family

Latest News

Canned pumpkin and graham cracker shell crusts are displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Tuesday,...
Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Ruby Wise Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-11/16/2022
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter said Tuesday,...
Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
Donald Trump's 2024 run for president has been announced.
Trump launches president run amid investigations, midterm woes