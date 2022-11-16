Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana.

This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward - that’s the challenge we must meet.”

RAPIDES PARISH:

For Rapides Parish, the district performance score in the 2022 report was 80.4 (B) - an increase over the 78.3 (B) recorded in the simulated score in 2021 and the official score in 2019.

Here are the specific school performance scores for the parish:

AVOYELLES PARISH:

For Avoyelles Parish, the district performance score in the 2022 report was 78.5 (B) - an increase over the 72.9 recorded in the simulated score in 2021 and the 71.7 (C) official score in 2019.

Here are the specific school performance scores for the parish:

GRANT PARISH:

For Grant Parish, the district performance score in the 2022 report was 85.1 (B) - an increase over the 80.5 recorded in the simulated score in 2021 and the 79.2 (B) official score in 2019.

Here are the specific school performance scores for the parish:

VERNON PARISH:

For Vernon Parish, the district performance score in the 2022 report was 90.2 (A) - an increase over the 88.2 recorded in the simulated score in 2021, but not the 92.1 (A) official score in 2019.

Here are the specific school performance scores for the parish:

The performance scores take into account measures like state assessments, ACT results, dropout data, and expanded school interests and opportunities measures.

This is the first time interests and opportunities has been used to measure schools in official school performance scores. This new indicator, originally approved by BESE in 2018 for implementation in 2019-20, measures whether schools are providing students with access to a well-rounded education that exposes them to a range of learning activities.

