Denise Richards, husband shot at in Los Angeles

FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton...
FILE - Denise Richards seen at the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor and her husband were shot at Monday in Los Angeles, reports say.(Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for American Humane/AP Images)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped harm during a road-rage shooting in south Los Angeles on Monday, a representative of the actor confirmed to media.

Richards, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, was riding in a Ford F-150 truck driven by Phypers on the way to the film studio and looking for parking, Deadline reported.

Another driver shot at them, hitting the truck.

In a response to a tweet, she described the incident as “the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.”

Despite being shot at, she worked the entire day on the set of “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” People reported.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
Daniel Aikens
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family

Latest News

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the...
Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody
Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the...
Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113
The former president faces a constellation of legal challenges.
Explainer: Trump's legal woes